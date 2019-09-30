Fibre cable outage in north-eastern Singapore fully resolved after 19 hours: NetLink Trust

A 19-hour service disruption, which affected about 3,000 end-users' fibre broadband service in north-eastern Singapore, was fully resolved by 11.07 am on Sunday (Sept 29), fibre operator NetLink Trust said.

"NetLink Trust is investigating this matter and will take all necessary actions against the errant party," a spokesman said.

"The NetLink Trust team worked closely with all relevant parties to ensure that the service to the affected area was restored as soon as possible. Individuals in the affected area can call your respective Internet Service Providers should there be further inquiries."

The outage, which was reported at 4.14 pm on Saturday, was caused when a third-party contractor severed the fibre cables while performing sheet piling work along Yio Chu Kang Road, NetLink Trust said.