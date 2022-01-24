FIFA Mobile gets serious with major changes

Mobile gaming has undoubtedly been on the rise, and over at Electronic Arts, the company behind many of the sports games franchises is making sure they are taking full advantage. For the new season, EA is transforming EA Sports FIFA Mobile as a live service title, together with even more major changes.

Players can expect enhancements to pretty much every area of the game, with tweaks made to gameplay, visuals, and audio, which further improve the virtual football experience.

Having switched out the underlying gameplay engine, the game will look even better on smartphones and tablets, providing the kind of details one would expect at a football match. With a 60FPS experience of smooth and responsive gameplay, it is definitely getting a much-needed upgrade.

Settings can also be adjusted so that players on all kinds of devices can enjoy the new update, without necessarily needing an upgrade.

New team management options will let players take full control of substitutions, in-game positions and set-piece takers allowing them to control the fate of their team. Features including stamina and skill moves will add a new layer of authenticity to the EA Sports FIFA Mobile gameplay experience, where players must keep an eye on their squad and make the appropriate moves throughout a match to come out on top.

In addition, players will also be able to see the action like never before with the new ability to switch between four camera angles in real-time during a match, with new camera options available for goal kicks, free kicks, corners and penalties as well as in broadcast replays to further immerse players into the most intense and celebratory moments of a game.

EA Sports FIFA Mobile is also adding a series of new stadiums that can be unlocked along with unique weather for the location, as well as time of day options allowing matches to be played during the day, dusk or night.

“Today marks the beginning of the future for FIFA Mobile, giving tens of millions of players worldwide a truly revolutionary football experience and the flexibility to enjoy the game on a huge variety of generations of devices,” Lawrence Koh, head of EA SPORTS FIFA Mobile, shared.

“This was a monumental effort between our studios in EA China and EA Vancouver which further solidifies FIFA Mobile as the place for football fans globally to team up and compete wherever they are. We could not be more excited to see both veteran and new generations of gamers join in the action for years to come.”

In one of the most player-requested features to date, FIFA Mobile’s latest update will introduce live audio commentary from legendary commentators around the world. Commentary will be available in 11 languages including English, Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Italian, German, Dutch, Arabic, Mandarin and Japanese. Matches will also sound and feel more authentic with the introduction of new home crowd chants, public stadium announcers and player calls that can be heard during the quiet intense moments on the pitch.

