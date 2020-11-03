Filipino man takes Netflix and chill literally in house flooded by Typhoon Goni

Super typhoon Goni recently hit the Philippines as the strongest landfalling typhoon in recorded history, leaving tens of thousands of homes destroyed, electricity supply to entire cities knocked out, and nearly a million people evacuated.

One Filipino man, however, is making the best of a horrible situation with a little levity.

In a series of photos that have been making online waves across the region, Victor Jose Tadia took the adage of Netflix and chill to literal levels when he binged on some TV shows while chilling in his flooded house. As you do.

All dressed up for a dip, Tadia laid down in the shin-deep water in the house, fortunate enough to have power running his TV and Wi-Fi router. The opportunity was there and he took it — the man lounged in the 'indoor pool' and watched some Big Bang Theory on Netflix.

Hilarious as it is, the stunt was highly risky even if it garnered over 82,000 shares on Facebook. It would spell disaster for everyone involved should electrical current manage to make contact with the pool of water.

Rappler reported that several homes, cars and livestock in Batangas City — where Tadia resides — have been swept away by flash floods brought upon by the typhoon.

