Final Fantasy 14 is coming to PlayStation 5 with a few upgrades

Final Fantasy 14 is also getting a new expansion.

During a recent Final Fantasy 14 showcase, Square Enix revealed that an upgraded version of the MMORPG is coming to the PlayStation 5 with a swathe of upgrades. An open beta for the game will hit Sony’s new consoles on April 13, 2021 too.

Here’s what the game looks like on PS5:

The PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy 14 will come with a higher-resolution interface, quicker load times, higher frame rates and 4K resolution. The game certainly had issues with long loading times on the PlayStation 4, along with low-res HUD menus. Both of those issues are going away for current generation console owners.

If you’re a new player eager to try the MMORPG, you can still hop into its free trial and play A Realm Reborn and the Heavensward expansion, as well as content up through Patch 3.56.

The full game can also be purchased after the open beta concludes, and anyone who already owns Final Fantasy 14 on the PlayStation 4 will receive the PS5 upgraded version for free.

It’s a great time to get into Final Fantasy 14 too, as its next expansion Endwalker is due to launch in Fall 2021. The expansion was recently revealed with a stunning trailer, confirming that it’s finally going to take players to the moon.

Endwalker will also bring an end to the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story arc, which has run through the game for several expansions now. The next patch after Endwalker will begin something entirely new, making this a good place for players new and old to jump in.

Find more information on Endwalker here.