Final Fantasy VII Remake Deluxe Edition and 1st Class Edition confirmed for release in Singapore

PHOTO: Twitter/finalfantasyvii
Aaron Yip
Hardware Zone

Rejoice, Final Fantasy VII fans in Singapore! Square Enix has confirmed the release of all physical editions of the Final Fantasy VII Remake, including the Deluxe Edition and 1st Class Edition for PlayStation 4.

Previously, your only chance of getting your hands on either collector's edition was via Square Enix online store.

But you can now pre-order a copy at your nearest video game store as well.

PHOTO: Square Enix

The Deluxe Edition will include the following items:

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake game

  • Deluxe Edition Package

  • Sephiroth Steelbook Case

  • Mini-Soundtrack CD

  • Hardback Artbook

  • Bonus "Cactuar" Summon Materia DLC

PHOTO: Square Enix

The 1st Class Edition includes all of the above items in the Deluxe Edition but also comes with a Play Arts Kai Cloud Strife and Hardy Daytona box set that is bundled separately. Which, by the way, is HUGE and highly poseable.

The Deluxe Edition will be available for S$109.90 and the 1st Class Edition for an eye-tearing S$479.90. Square Enix also revealed that all pre-orders of any version of the game (including the standard version) will also receive the "Chocobo Chick" Summon Materia DLC at launch.

Additionally, those who pre-order any of the digital edition from the PlayStation Store will also receive a FFVII Remake Dynamic Theme for that console.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will be released on 3 March 2020 on the PlayStation 4. 

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games Playstation

TRENDING

Hazy start to the weekend in Singapore after air quality nears unhealthy levels
Hazy start to the weekend in Singapore after air quality nears unhealthy levels
I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it&#039;s proof you don&#039;t need to splurge on gown rentals
I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it's proof you don't need to splurge on gown rentals
10 secrets you never knew about Singapore Airlines stewardesses’ uniforms
10 secrets you never knew about Singapore Airlines stewardesses’ uniforms
Video exposes horrifying conditions in China mooncake factories
Video exposes horrifying conditions in China mooncake factories
159 suspected drug offenders arrested in 12-day CNB blitz, including 13-year-old
159 suspected drug offenders arrested in 12-day CNB blitz, including 13-year-old
NSF saves man&#039;s life after he suddenly collapses on bus
NSF saves man's life after he suddenly collapses on bus
Lost dog waits for 4 years by road in Thailand before he&#039;s reunited with owner
Lost dog waits for 4 years by road in Thailand before he's reunited with owner
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
M1 releases two-year mobile contract price plans for iPhone 11
M1 releases two-year mobile contract price plans for iPhone 11
Weekend planner Sept 14-15: Pay with plastic at Tiong Bahru Market, mooncake hunt &amp; other fun activities
What to do this weekend: Pay with plastic at Tiong Bahru Market, go on a mooncake hunt & other fun activities
Married for 10 years, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee ain&#039;t got time for temptation
Married for 10 years, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee ain't got time for temptation

LIFESTYLE

$1 xiao long baos, free Old Chang Kee potato chips, limited edition unicorn cereal &amp; other deals this week
$1 xiao long baos, free Old Chang Kee potato chips, limited edition unicorn cereal & other deals this week
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Singapore family with special needs twins: We&#039;ve learnt to count our blessings
Singapore family with special needs twins: We've learnt to count our blessings
10 best massage places in Singapore for low, mid and high budgets
10 best massage places in Singapore for low, mid and high budgets

Home Works

This pink Punggol home takes design cues from postmodernism
This pink Punggol home takes design cues from postmodernism
It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
How to hide rooms, storage and more with &#039;invisible&#039; doors
How to hide rooms, storage and more with 'invisible' doors
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Indonesian student threatens teacher with sickle for confiscating his phone
Indonesian student threatens teacher with sickle for confiscating his phone
Ex-F4 member Ken Chu reluctant to have kids because of fibromyalgia
Ex-F4 member Ken Chu reluctant to have kids because of fibromyalgia
China teen ignores toothache for a year, it turns out to be a tumour
China teen ignores toothache for a year, it turns out to be a tumour

SERVICES