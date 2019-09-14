Final Fantasy VII Remake Deluxe Edition and 1st Class Edition confirmed for release in Singapore

Rejoice, Final Fantasy VII fans in Singapore! Square Enix has confirmed the release of all physical editions of the Final Fantasy VII Remake, including the Deluxe Edition and 1st Class Edition for PlayStation 4.

Previously, your only chance of getting your hands on either collector's edition was via Square Enix online store.

But you can now pre-order a copy at your nearest video game store as well.

PHOTO: Square Enix

The Deluxe Edition will include the following items:

Final Fantasy VII Remake game

Deluxe Edition Package

Sephiroth Steelbook Case

Mini-Soundtrack CD

Hardback Artbook

Bonus "Cactuar" Summon Materia DLC

PHOTO: Square Enix

The 1st Class Edition includes all of the above items in the Deluxe Edition but also comes with a Play Arts Kai Cloud Strife and Hardy Daytona box set that is bundled separately. Which, by the way, is HUGE and highly poseable.

The Deluxe Edition will be available for S$109.90 and the 1st Class Edition for an eye-tearing S$479.90. Square Enix also revealed that all pre-orders of any version of the game (including the standard version) will also receive the "Chocobo Chick" Summon Materia DLC at launch.

Additionally, those who pre-order any of the digital edition from the PlayStation Store will also receive a FFVII Remake Dynamic Theme for that console.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will be released on 3 March 2020 on the PlayStation 4.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.