Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour coming to Singapore in July

PHOTO: Square Enix
Marion Frayna
Geek Culture

While we're eagerly waiting for the highly-anticipated (and now delayed) release of Final Fantasy VII Remake, here's another reason to be excited for Square Enix's remake of one of the greatest JRPGs of all time: the Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour.

A live orchestra concert of the iconic original theme music from the game will commence this summer beginning at Los Angeles, California on 14 June 2020, and will circle the globe, arriving in Singapore on 4 July 2020. Tickets will go up on sale on 20 April 2020 at 10am SGT.

If you've enjoyed the beloved Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy live concert in recent years, then this one is certainly one to consider.

The Final Fantasy VII Orchestra World Tour features the original music composed by Nobuo Uematsu, including the new theme song Hollow, performed by a 100-strong orchestra led by Grammy Award-winning conductor Arnie Roth.

Final Fantasy VII Remake (the game) releases on 10 April 2020 for the PlayStation 4, as a timed exclusive until 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture

More about
Gaming/Video games Digital music orchestra concerts

