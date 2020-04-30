Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour in Singapore delayed till Jan 23, 2021

It has just been announced that the Singapore showing of the Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour will be delayed from its original July 4, 2020 showing to Jan 23, 2021.

" rel="noreferrer noopener" target="_blank">Avex Asia, who aside from releasing the new date of the performance, also urged everyone to stay home and stay safe.

Aside from Singapore, a handful of shows in other regions have also got their performance dates pushed back (via Siliconera). This includes the ones in Los Angeles (From June 14, 2020 to March 6, 2021), and Toronto, Ontario (From June 26-27, 2020 to May 20-21, 2021).

Considering how far back some shows have been pushed, it seems lucky that Singaporeans will only have to wait till January next year to catch the Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour.

More details on the Orchestra will be revealed, including updated pre-order dates and prices, in due time.

Dear FINAL FANTASY fans, We are excited to announce that the new date for FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Orchestra World... Posted by Avex Asia on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Till then, you can enjoy the Final Fantasy VII Remake on the PlayStation 4.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.