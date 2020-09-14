Final PlayStation 5 showcase before launch scheduled for Sept 16

Now that Microsoft has got fans hyped with the pricing details and launch date for the Xbox Series X, all eyes are on Sony to reveal further plans regarding the highly-anticipated PlayStation 5 console.

The golden moment, as it turns out, will take place on a live stream event on Sept 16, 2020 at 1pm PDT / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST, which translates to Sept 17, 4am in Singapore time.

PlayStation 5 Showcase broadcasts live Thursday, 17 September at 4am SGT, 3am WIB/BKT: play.st/PS5Showcase Posted by PlayStation Asia on Saturday, 12 September 2020

The news came in the form of a brief update on various social media channels, and was subsequently followed up with a more detailed post (though not by much) on the official PlayStation blog. The full announcement reads as follows:

"Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!).

Our next digital showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes, and feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners.

Tune in live on Twitch or YouTube this Wednesday, Sept 16 at 1pm PDT / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST to see what’s next for PS5."

It’s not being explicitly stated, but one can also expect Sony to finally unveil the price and release date of both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, considering how this is likely to be the last update before launch.

Either way, excitement is certainly bound to be in the air, especially if heavy hitters like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon: Forbidden West, and Resident Evil Village are taking to the stage.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.