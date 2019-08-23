Finished at 23, esports players peer nervously into retirement

As the first generation of professional gamers enters retirement, esports is forced to confront a vexed question: After years spent killing rivals in a virtual world, what next?

It is a quandary that comes far earlier than in most sports - in the most frenzied esports games, players can be finished by 23 because reactions are supposedly slow after that.

Milliseconds can be fatal in the online battlegrounds of esports, a fast-emerging world where the financial rewards are rocketing.

There is a record prize pot of US$33.7 million (S$46.7 million) - and still growing - this week in Shanghai at The International, a world championship where players compete in Dota 2.