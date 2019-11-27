Finnish energy companies turn to animal poo for clean power

PHOTO: AFP
AFP

In the search for clean electricity, power companies in Finland are going green by way of brown, and have set their sights on a previously untapped energy source: Animal dung.

During the FEI World Cup showjumping qualifier at Helsinki International Horse Show, 100 tonnes of manure was loaded up and wheelbarrowed into two large containers before being carted away for incineration at the Järvenpää power plant.

The 150 megawatts of energy generated is enough to power the whole four-day show, with some leftover to heat homes in the Finnish capital, according to energy company Fortum which launched its 'Horse Power' initiative five years ago.

"There are so many horses in Finland and of course many more around the world, so it would be amazing if we could turn all that poo into energy," Fortum's Krista Hellgren told AFP.

The company claims that the manure produced daily by two horses can generate heat for a single-family home for a year. And just 200 millilitres' worth is enough to charge a phone.

Meanwhile, another power company has called for the public to send them their pets' doings.

Vantaan Energia's sticker and online campaign implore dog owners to "give poo a new life" by simply throwing it in the bin, from where it follows everyday refuse to a huge waste-to-energy incineration plant.

A gripper holds garbage at the waste incineration facility of the Vantaan Energia energy supplier that burns non recyclable waste transforming it into heat and electricity. PHOTO: AFP

"It's not nice to step on it, it's much nicer to burn it and use it as a fuel for electricity and heat," the firm's Production Director Kalle Patomeri told AFP.

Kalle Patomeri, Production Director at the Waste Incineration Facility of the Vantaan Energia energy supplier that burns non recyclable waste transforming it into heat and electricity. PHOTO: AFP

Though dog poo is still a tiny fraction of the 1,000 tonnes of household rubbish burnt every day, Patomeri said it helps produce efficient energy with limited emissions and leftover waste products.

As a result, Vantaan Energia hopes to be coal-free within just over two years.

The dung-to-energy drive has been welcomed by dog trainer Marianne Mayer who actively supports the cause.

Marianne Mayer, dog trainer and promoter of a campaign that aims to give dog poo a new life. PHOTO: AFP

She says the 50 dogs on her client list produce "quite a lot" of poo every week, which may otherwise have been left on the forest floor or thrown into biowaste.

"Finally someone's doing something concrete about it, so you know it's going to be energy," she told AFP. "Since we need to have other energy than fossils, it's going to be really positive."

More about
Digital finland Renewable energy animals Electricity and Power

TRENDING

Godfrey Gao dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Godfrey Gao, 35, dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers&#039; luggage after colleague broke her arm
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers' luggage after colleague broke her arm
How much money should we give our parents every month?
How much money should we give our parents every month?
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents&#039; business and becoming my own boss
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents' business and becoming my own boss
NEA officer caught vaping just after issuing summons to smoker
NEA officer caught vaping just after issuing summons to smoker
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
8 changes to the Singapore education system you should know about this year
8 changes to the Singapore education system you should know about this year
Withholding original PSLE results slips due to unpaid school fees a longstanding practice: MOE
Withholding original PSLE results slips due to unpaid school fees a longstanding practice: MOE
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
SEA Games 2019: Muslim athletes suffer shortage of halal food, despite reminders
SEA Games 2019: Muslim athletes suffer shortage of halal food, despite reminders
No money, no hope: South Korea&#039;s young, low-income &#039;dirt spoons&#039; turn against President Moon Jae-in
No money, no hope: South Korea's young, low-income 'dirt spoons' turn against President Moon Jae-in
What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

&#039;I got married at 50... and it&#039;s the best decision I ever made&#039;
'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made'
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
How to manage your 3-year-old&#039;s tantrums and bad behaviour
How to manage your 3-year-old's tantrums and bad behaviour
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week

Home Works

How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;I&#039;ll just cry by myself&#039;: Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
'I'll just cry by myself': Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn&#039;t talk to him about her latest drama
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama
Park Min-young a fanatic fangirl? Her fans taught her how
I'll be a 'cow' in 2020: Park Min-young
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act

SERVICES