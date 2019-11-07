First Apple store inside an airport complex to open this Saturday at Jewel Changi Airport

SINGAPORE - Apple's second store in Singapore at Jewel Changi Airport opens on Saturday (July 13) at 10am and shoppers can expect to be greeted by staff who, between them, can speak 11 languages.

The tech giant's new two-storey store on the second level of Jewel employs more than 100 staff and some will even be able to converse with customers in sign language, Apple told media during a sneak preview of the outlet on Thursday.

Besides Jewel, Apple is also planning to set up another store in Marina Bay Sands, The Straits Times reported in March, following the opening of its Orchard outlet in 2017.

The Jewel store will be Apple's first outlet inside an airport complex and will have over 200 products, including Apple iPhones and iMacs as well as third-party accessories, that customers can get their hands on.

Photo: The Straits Times/Trevor Tan

During the media preview, Mr Denny Tuza, Apple's senior market director, said the response at Apple's first store in Orchard Road has been tremendous.

"In the little two years we have been open, we have welcomed more than four million customers through our doors," he said.