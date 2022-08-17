First-ever Disney and Marvel Games showcase debuting in September

Whether you like movies or entertainment in general, chances are, you are a fan of something coming out from Disney and Marvel. Now, the entertainment world will overlap with gaming as a Disney and Marvel Games Showcase is set to debut in September, featuring video game announcements from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more.

Fans hoping to find out more about the gaming endeavours from both Marvel and Disney will need to keep their eyes peeled on the D23 Expo on Sept 9. Ahead of the showcase, we already know that Firaxis’ Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be providing an update, and so will Amy Hennig’s Marvel ensemble game, Dreamlight Valley, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

PHOTO: Marvel

In addition, the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase will see some form of participation from the likes of Lucasfilm Games, 20th Century Games, and Marvel Games as well. This means more “reveals, announcements, and trailers for new and upcoming games” according to Disney.

You also don’t have to be at D23 itself in order to watch the event, as it will be streamed simultaneously online. Anyone looking to catch the show can do so via YouTube and relevant social media channels on Sept 9 at 1pm PST/4 PM EST or Sept 10 at 4am SGT.

With this being the first ever games showcase of this nature from both Disney and Marvel, it remains to be seen just what will come out of it. However, with the general excitement surrounding most Disney and Marvel projects, there is certainly much to show off from the two entertainment giants.

Other than the games and studios mentioned, more updates about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or the Wolverine game will be welcomed, with a deeper dive into Star Wars Jedi: Survivor likely to do well with fans too. We will just have to wait and see next month.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.