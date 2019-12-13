First leaks of the Huawei P40 surface online

We're only halfway through December, but several posts on Twitter have surfaced showing off what seems to be the front and side of Huawei's yet-to-be-announced P40.

Apparently the new phone is expected to have a 6.57-inch, FHD+ AMOLED display that tapers over both sides like the Mate 30 Pro, with a 98 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR and DCI-P3.

6.57" pph, 2K/FHD+, HDR, DCI-P3, WF AMOLED Display

A simpler name would be nice😂 pic.twitter.com/i3AM0O1Y3E — Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) December 8, 2019

The rear camera is expected to be a Lecia Penta camera system comprising of the 64-megapixel main camera, (Sony IMX686 1/1.7 inch with Optical Image Stabilization), 20-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 12-megapixel (Periscope) telephoto lens, Macro camera and a Time of Flight sensor.

What's interesting is that Twitter user@hereYashRaj claims the P40 will use graphene materials to give the P40 a battery capacity of 5,500mAh, with a volume of only 70 per cent that of lithium batteries. He also says the P40 will have a newly developed 50W flash charge, which will take only 45minutes to full charge the battery.

(1/3)#HuaweiP40

6.5 inch 2K OLED

Waterfall display

120Hz Refresh Rate

98% screen to body ratio (about)

Leica Penta Camera

64MP( Sony IMX686 1/1.7 inch , supports OIS) +20MP ultra wide camera+12 MP (Periscope) telephoto lens +Macro camera + ToF



Telegram - https://t.co/O0BSOxLqFu pic.twitter.com/19FLSAy7SI — Yash Raj Chaudhary (@hereYashRaj) December 8, 2019

The new phone is expected to be using the Kirin 990 5G processor with EMUI 10. Given that the Kirin 990 was already used in the Mate 30 series, this seems highly likely. 1

20Hz displays are also becoming more popular, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see this implemented either. Graphene battery technology would be something different, as that has been explored quite a bit in recent years.

Will this also be the first phone to run on Harmony OS? Only time will tell.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.