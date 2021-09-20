First look at Toys 'R' Us exclusive Lego Bricktober 2021 fairy tale sets

As much as we love licensed LEGO sets, there is a charm when it comes to bespoke themed sets. In 2021, LEGO and Toys 'R' Us Singapore is rolling out a fairy-tale themed set of LEGO mini builds. Last year’s Bricktober saw the release of a Funfair theme (set of four) comprising of a ferris wheel, roller coaster, carousel and swing ride.

PHOTO: LEGO

For Bricktober 2021, each fairy tale set will be available for redemption EXCLUSIVELY at Toys”R”Us stores in Singapore during specific dates from 24 Sept till 24 Oct, with a minimum spend of S$69 on LEGO products, while stocks last:

LEGO 2021 Bricktober “Hansel And Gretel” – from 24 Sept to 7 Oct.

LEGO 2021 Bricktober “Jack And The Beanstalk” – from 8 to 15 Oct.

LEGO 2021 Bricktober “Little Red Riding Hood” – from 16 to 24 Oct.

There is supposed to be a fourth Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland set on offer but it is absent from the release in Singapore. Perhaps it might be added at a later point from 25 Oct onwards!

As for now, let’s take a closer look at each set and their respective fun features.

Hansel and Gretel

This beautifully designed candy house features a roof that can be opened to reveal the witch inside, and of course, Hanse and Gretel standing outside. This set features a variety of delicious food tiles as well as a unique chocolate bar door.

PHOTO: LEGO

Jack and The Beanstalk

This set features Jack’s town, a beanstalk that extends up to the giant’s magical cloud castle, which can be rotated to reveal the golden egg-laying hen on the back. Down below, there’s Jack and an oversized axe for chopping down the beanstalk. This set features several uncommon gold tiles as well as a gold ring.

PHOTO: LEGO

Little Red Riding Hood

This set has a turntable mechanic showcasing the front of the Red Riding Hood’s grandma’s house as well as a micro-build of the big bad wolf in the grandma’s bed. This set features a rubber food basket and rainbow printed tiles for the blanket.

PHOTO: LEGO

The cool thing about all these sets is that they come with their own set of instructions and an accompanying accordion-style storybook, packed in a matching themed envelope.

Featuring LEGO minifig characters no less! What’s unfortunate is that the sets come packed in sealed bags this time, as opposed to the beautiful box designs that came with last year’s set.

PHOTO: LEGO

Make sure to grab these sets from Sept 24, 2021 onwards before they disappear!