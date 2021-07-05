First look at ultra-violent animated Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realm

After New Line’s latest reboot, fans of Mortal Kombat don’t have to wait too long for another blood-spilling galore, as Warner Bros. Animation and NeatherRealm Studios have announced the sequel to last year’s animated Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms.

Here’s the green band trailer (no gore).

But if gore and violence is your thing, you’ll need to login to YouTube to view the red band trailer below.

The new film continues from Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge and reunites most of the previous casts, including actors Joel McHale as Johnny Cage, Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade, Jordan Rodrigues as Liu Kang, Patrick Seitz as Scorpion & Hanzo Hasashi, Artt Butler as Shang Tsung & Cyrax, Robit Atkin Downes as Shinnok & Reiko, Dave B. Mitchell as Raiden, Kintao & Sektor, Ike Amanadi as Jax Briggs & One Being, Grey Griffin as Kiana, Satoshi Hasashi & Mileena, and Fred Tatasciore as Shao Kahn.

Besides the actors, director Ethan Spaulding, screenwriter Jeremy Adams, producers Rick Morales and Jim Krieg, and executive Sam Register will return for the sequel with Mortal Kombat co-creator, Ed Boon as a creative consultant.

ALSO READ: Mortal Kombat's Chin Han on playing Shang Tsung and his love for the original movie

Scorpion’s Revenge has stayed faithfully close to the 1992 video game with its violence, gore and narrative through visiting the backstory of Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion. We’re expecting the sequel to explore the themes of the tournament and of course, the invasion of Earthrealm.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms has no official release date but is expected to release in late summer 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.