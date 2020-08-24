First video game bar offering officially licensed games and goods opens in Tokyo

The buzzing streets of Akihabara are known for their various electronics shops. It’s also famed for its hobby shops ranging from manga, anime to video games and themed cafes. And in the middle of this thriving hobby hub, a new video game bar called Tokyo Video Gamers opens its doors to the public.

The swanky new bar features games, licensed displays, decorations and goods from various video game developers. It even has collaboration menus with themed drinks and coasters and food. The timing for the opening of this barcade is also impeccable, after the saddening departure of the Sega arcade earlier this year.

Tokyo Video Gamers is primarily based on the Barcade concept whereby customers can game for free after purchasing drinks and food. What sets it apart from its predecessors is the fact that the bar claims to have official licensing for all its games.

It has agreements with various game developers such as Sega, Arc System Works, SNK, City Connection, G-Mode, Paon DP and Dotemu SAS. This allows for the barcade to play tracks and video released by these companies and even offers official game merchandise for purchase.

And apparently, if you get the high-score on the Space Invader machine by Arcade1Up, you get a free drink on the house. (via Siliconera) The barcade offers mainly retro games which are sure to tug at the heartstrings of gamers who grew up with the nostalgic titles.

Moreover, the large table in the middle is made up of a set of two monitors which displays footage of various retro games.

There are six collaboration drinks including a non-alcoholic option. Exclusive glassware featuring the logos of the developers are also available for purchase at 1,800 yen ($23) each.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.