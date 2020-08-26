Fitbit unveils Fitbit Sense, a smartwatch that can monitor stress and skin temperature

Fitbit just announced its most advanced health smartwatch, the Sense whch comes with the world's first EDA sensor for stress management, an ECG app and an on-wrist skin temperature sensor.

With the EDA sensor, the Fitbit Sense can measure electrodermal activity which may indicate your body's response to stressors and help you manage it.

You can use the EDA Scan app and place your palm over the face of the Fitbit Sense for the EDA sensor to detect the small electrical changes in the sweat level of your skin.

Once the scan is completed, the EDA Scan app will plot a graph to illustrate the result. There is also a new Stress Management Score to calculate how your body is reacting to stress. The score will be based on heart rate, sleep and activity data.

A higher score indicates that your body is showing fewer physical signs of stress. It will also give you recommendations on how to better manage your stress such as breathing exercises and other mindfulness tools.

Similar to the Apple Watch Series 4/5 and its ECG companion app, the Fitbit Sense is the first wearable device from the company to support the ECG app . You can hold your fingers on the corners of the stainless stell ring around the watch and remain still for 30 seconds to get an ECG reading.

The Fitbit Sense also comes with the new PurePulse 2.0 technology that is supported by an all-new multi-path heart rate sensor and updated algorithm. This enables the wearable to offer personalised, on-device high and low heart rate notifications .

Another major health metric that the Fitbit Sense is able to track is skin temperature.

The new skin temperature sensor monitors your skin temperature every night to show how it varies from your personal baseline and spot trends that can indicate signs of a fever, illness or the start of a new menstrual cycle.

Other noteworthy specs include a battery life of more than 6 days, a new design inspired by the human body, aerospace grade aluminium and stainless steel cases that are lightweight, premium and built to last, water resistance up to 50m.

Built-in GPS , a bigger AMOLED, near edge-to-edge display with an integrated ambient light sensor and optional always-on display mode, a modernised UI with faster processor for smoother navigation, and new customisable widgets.

Fitbit states that the Sense smartwatch will be available locally in late Sept at a retail price of $488 . The Fitbit Sense comes in carbon/graphite stainless stell and lunar white/soft stainless steel.

