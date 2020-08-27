Fitbit unveils the Versa 3 and Inspire 2 wearables

Besides announcing its most advanced health smartwatch , Fitbit also unveiled the Versa 3 and Inspire 2.

The Fitbit Versa 3 looks similar to the Versa 2, except for the physical button which has been replaced by a pressure-sensitive area . There is also a built-in speaker so that you can take calls or access Google Assistant on the Versa 3.

The other three new features include built-in GPS for tracking your runs without having to bring your phone around, a new magnetic charger dock that can be used by the Fitbit Sense, and NFC.

Like the Fitbit Sense, the Versa 3 is stated to have a battery life of up to 6+ days. A 12-minute charge is said to be able to provide up to one full day of usage.

The Versa 3 is priced at $378, and available in three finishes: black/black aluminium, pink clay/soft gold aluminum, and midnight/soft gold aluminium.

Fitbit Inspire 2. PHOTO: Fitbit

The Inspire lineup is updated with a new model, the Inspire 2 which comes with advanced features such as Active Zone minutes, a brighter and more vibrant screen, and the longest battery life of any Fitbit device at 10 days.

The Inspire 2 does not have a physical side button anymore; there is an indent on the side to press. It offers the usual suite of health-related features such as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, over 20 exercise modes, water resistance of up to 50m, and menstrual health tracking.

It is priced at $168 and comes in three colour options: black, lunar white and desert rose.