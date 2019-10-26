Fitbit's new Versa 2 smartwatch is your daily health and fitness companion

PHOTO: Instagram/fitbit
Shannon Chua
City Nomads

Fitbit is no stranger to the fitness wearables scene, having debuted back in 2007 with the Fitbit Classic, a humble wearable fitness tracker that monitors your steps and sleep.

Obviously, the company has grown ever since and it's now synonymous with fitness and health monitoring. Capitalising on the smartwatch trend, Fitbit recently unveiled the second iteration of their popular smartwatch, Versa. I've had the opportunity to spend some time with the Fitbit Versa 2 on my wrist as it tracks my health metrics and sleep, and here's my take.

Available in a multitude of case finishes and accessories, it delivers a new precision-crafted swim-proof design, includes innovative sleep features, and is packed with even more advanced health, fitness, and smart features to elevate every moment. And with its improved battery rated for 6+ days, there's no need for me to charge the watch until the end of the week.

To start things off, pairing the new Fitbit Versa 2 to my smartphone is quick and hassle-free, with the Fitbit app immediately recognising the Versa 2 via Bluetooth. Setup is a breeze as well, and the app prompts me to key in relevant health and body metrics to ensure more accurate results. After a quick charge and software update, the watch is up and running as I get ready for my day ahead.

With a constant Bluetooth connection, the Versa 2 is able to display important notifications throughout the day, and I find it very convenient as I can discreetly read and quickly reply without having to whip out my phone. The integration of Fitbit Pay helps me save time when I'm going for my usual coffee run as well, allowing me to keep my hands free to hold my drink and laptop.

A crisp, always-on AMOLED display lets me check the time and my stats without having to press any button to wake the watch. Spotify on the Versa 2 is also a great addition, as I can control all of the playback functions directly on the watch when my phone's in my bag.

When the day gets stressful and I need some peace and calm, the Versa 2's Relax guided breathing help me find my peace and regain my centre, and this quick session is the perfect recharge needed before I soldier on for the day.

Exercising is easy as well, with over 15+ exercise modes and personal goal setting to push me to achieve my best every session. The connected GPS feature lets me see my pace and distance on-screen whether I'm running or hiking.

As an active and busy user, I generally do not check my stats for the day until I'm back at home. As the Versa 2 is constantly synchronising with my phone, there's no need for additional inputs when I open the app to check my metrics. The Versa 2's PurePulse heart rate tracking also allows me to see my real-time heart rate zones throughout the day.

As the day comes to a close, activating the Versa 2's sleep mode allows me to monitor my quality of sleep, and the resulting sleep score gives me better insight nightly. Studies do show that higher quality sleep can positively affect energy levels, mood, and activity for the day, and I'm glad that my sleep quality falls within the average as calculated by Fitbit.

I thoroughly enjoyed the convenience I enjoyed with the Versa 2 over the course of the week, and if you're in the market for a smartwatch packed with the latest features at an affordable price, I'd easily recommend giving this a go.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is available both online and at major electronic retailers islandwide. The standard edition retails for S$318 while the special edition retails for S$358. Additional accessories range from S$49.90 to S$74.90.

This article was first published in City Nomads.

