Following viral complaint, Old Chang Kee educates people about significance of dots on curry puffs

As a thank-you to its loyal customers and a jibe at a particularly amusing interaction with a complainant, Old Chang Kee is prepping their popular curry puffs for the upcoming 11.11 sale event this month.

In case you’re not up to speed, the red and green dots marked on the chain’s signature curry puffs became a cause for contention for a customer who didn’t know what they are.

Believing that the green dots on her Chicken Mushroom’O pastries possibly meant that they’ve gone bad, she left a bad review on Old Chang Kee’s Facebook page. In response, the internet mocked the complaint in various shades and tones of snark.

In an acknowledgement of the hilarious affair, the homegrown snack chain posted an educational infographic on what the coloured markings on their curry puffs meant.

“Curry puffs are ‘dotted’ with different colours for easy identification on the fillings inside the puff,” wrote Old Chang Kee. “So please be assured that the puffs are safe to eat”.

Common knowledge, really, for any curry puff-loving Singaporean, but perhaps some things just need to be laid out. It's been long practised among other vendors selling traditional curry puffs (including Malay epok-epok or karipap) as well, who use markings with a dab of food colouring to identify the filling within. But the bottom line is that those dots don’t affect the edibility of the puff.

Meanwhile, that viral complaint about the green dots seems to have been taken down from Old Chang Kee’s Facebook page. The jokes were fun while it lasted, we suppose.

