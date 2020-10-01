Food stirs up interest at Vegas tech show

LAS VEGAS - What's cooking at the Consumer Electronics Show? AI meal planning, a robot to chop your onions and vegan pork.

Food and tech have come together at the annual lifestyle and gadget extravaganza, with blockchain, artificial intelligence, voice recognition and computer vision technologies keeping things fresh.

Here are a few of the innovations on display in Las Vegas this week:

AI IN THE KITCHEN

Many a family is flummoxed by getting meals on the table every night of a busy week. AI may be able to help with that. Its use in meal planning and preparations was a hot topic at CES.

GE Appliances, a division of China's Haier, unveiled its smart hub integrated into a microwave which uses AI to analyse food in a consumer's refrigerator and make recipe suggestions.

"You can see all the food you have and get a recommendation (for recipes), to cut down on waste," said GE's Jeremy Miller.

If the unit is paired with a compatible cooktop and oven, the system will also keep track of the cooking process to help ensure adequate, personalised cooking.

GE also announced a new kitchen concept dubbed Shift, which will use face and voice recognition technology to personalise its design in real-time to accommodate family members of different heights, ages or cooking abilities.

For those cooking outdoors, Weber unveiled its smart app along with a new connected grill.

The system uses AI to get just the right amount of browning and ensure accurate cooking of anything from pizzas to whole turkeys, said Chris Scherzinger, chief executive of Weber-Stephen Products.

"With our 70 years of grilling experience, we have developed algorithms to know exactly how to get the right sear and ensure that the interior is cooked," Mr Scherzinger said as grills were fired up outside the Las Vegas Convention Center.

CHOPPING THE ONIONS

A new cooking bot unveiled at CES also aims to leverage AI for kitchen-challenged consumers.

The appliance from Hong Kong-based CookingPal - named "Julia" - is paired with a smart hub that can suggest recipes based on what's in the fridge - and then handle much of the preparation.

Julia, set to launch late this year, can even handle tasks such as weighing, chopping, kneading, and cooking in a single, tabletop device - and then clean up after itself, according to the company.