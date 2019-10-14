Footage of rats taking over Shibuya after Typhoon Hagibis blow up on Twitter

PHOTO: Twitter / @okamura_0207
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

The rats that occupy Tokyo’s district of Shibuya are very much like their New York city cousins, except they’re smaller, politer, and probably place a lot more significance on hierarchy and seniority. They’re still rats though, and they’ve come to invade the streets of Shibuya after being driven out of their lairs thanks to Typhoon Hagibis. 

If you haven’t heard, Japan faced one of the worst storms in 60 years when it made landfall last Saturday (Oct 12). Already, Typhoon Hagibis has racked up a body count of at least 35 people, injured more than 170, and pretty much paralysed Tokyo after causing enough damage to cut power to nearly half a million homes. 

The torrential rain has caused river banks to break, resulting in floods that reached as high as the second floor in residential neighbourhoods. But humans aren’t the only ones affected by the typhoon, and it’s highly apparent in Shibuya where rats have pretty much taken over the streets.

It gets pretty stomach-turning in both clips posted on Twitter by @okamura_0207 last Saturday night. With the locals and shop-owners bunkered down at home post-typhoon, Shibuya’s rodent residents came out to play in droves, scurrying outdoors in search of shelter and food. 

SoraNews24 reported that the footages were recorded along a street in Shibuya that hosts a number of popular restaurants like Ippudo and Genki Sushi. 

Shibuya rats haven’t been strangers to making headlines, though. Even before the floods, the busy Tokyo district is known for its ratty reputation, including a time when a FamilyMart convenience store had to close after clips of a rat infestation emerged online. 

Another time, a rat was seen trying on a dress for size in Shibuya’s H&M store. It didn't fit. 

Perhaps it’s time to call in the residents of Japan’s cat islands to handle the rat problem in Shibuya. Oh, and don’t believe the reports of the typhoon wrecking Okishima island — pictures of the island's cats supposedly being relocated are from 2017. 

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Japan Typhoons/Hurricanes

TRENDING

K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter&#039;s birth
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter's birth
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer&#039;s boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer's boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
Down syndrome woman in Malaysia home alone and starving after mother dies in house
Down syndrome woman in Malaysia home alone and starving after mother dies in house
Lorry driver in Yio Chu Kang accident that killed 3 fined for driving without valid licence, insurance
Lorry driver in Yio Chu Kang accident that killed 3 fined for driving without valid licence, insurance
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice restaurant founder dies; employees vow to keep his legacy alive
Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice restaurant founder dies; employees vow to keep his legacy alive
Man jailed and caned for robbing prostitute at knifepoint
Man jailed and caned for robbing prostitute at knifepoint
Up to 35 dead as Typhoon Hagibis slams Japan
Up to 35 dead as Typhoon Hagibis slams Japan
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Singaporean accused of dismembering wife, stepson leads Melaka police to human heads on roof
Singaporean accused of dismembering wife, stepson leads Melaka police to human heads on roof

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Here&#039;s how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
Here's how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back

Home Works

7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead

SERVICES