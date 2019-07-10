Football fans upset as Singtel's Cast app down for second night in a row during EPL matches

PHOTO: The Straits Times
Choo Yun Ting
The Straits Times

Football fans in Singapore were left upset on Sunday night (Oct 6), with Singtel's streaming app Cast facing issues again, for the second night in a row.

In a Facebook post at 9.22 pm, Singtel said: "We are aware that some customers may be experiencing difficulties accessing the Cast app. Please bear with us as we work on resolving the issue. Thank you for your patience."

In an update at 9.45 pm, Singtel said the issues had been resolved. It did not give a reason for the disruption. 

09:45 PM Update The issues with the CAST app have been resolved. We sincerely apologise for interrupting your viewing...

Posted by Singtel on Sunday, October 6, 2019

The telco had apologised for service issues on its streaming platform which affected fans wanting to watch English Premier League matches on Saturday night. Services were resolved at close to 1 am on Sunday.

Similar problems looked to have affected the app's users on Sunday.

Upset netizens took to Singtel's Facebook page to complain about the situation, with several miffed about missing the English Premier League matches which started at 9 pm.

Several Facebook users took screenshots of the app on their mobile phones and posted them on Singtel's page, commenting that the streaming service was down for the second night in a row.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/Singtel

Referring to Singtel's earliest post about resolving the issues which had started on Saturday night, Facebook user Nicholas Long wrote: "Are you sure it's been resolved? It's still down...we deserve at least a waiver on this month's membership fee..."

Fellow user Brandon Ong said: "Hey man, seems like the Cast sports plus is down twice in two days. Many unhappy soccer fans this weekend... no response to my email feedback I sent last night too."

Facebook user Amin Shah commented on Sunday's post: "Hello Singtel don't tell me this service is down two days in a row, and only during the weekends is when the soccer matches are held! if it's going to be an hour, then all the matches would have ended. Well done."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

