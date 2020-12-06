Former police dog in China gets stuck in a park bench due to retirement weight gain

A Labrador who grew a wee bit too thick since it retired got into a rather precarious position recently. It took about six people to rescue him from the dangerous maws of a… park bench.

Unemployment hasn’t been kind it seems for three-year-old Zhuang Zhuang, who actually served as a police dog in the Changping district of Beijing.

A hilarious clip that went viral on Chinese social media on June 6 showed the poor pooch unable to free his body from a park bench after getting stuck in the gap between the seat and the backrest.

According to the dog’s owner, Zhuang Zhuang had put on weight since his days in the force — up to 45kg, to be precise.

An overweight labrador got stuck between the bench in a park. After a joint effort by several passers-by, the poor dog was rescued. Maybe it's time to try dieting. 🐕 Posted by People's Daily, China on Sunday, June 7, 2020

The dog was at the park for a photo session, Zhuang Zhuang’s owner told Daily Mail, but he got too tired after a while because “he’s too fat”. While they were looking for a place to rest, the dog jumped on a park bench, slipped, and got stuck in between.

“'All the other dog owners nearby rushed over to help him. We tried so many ways and finally dragged him out of the bench,” said the owner to Daily Mail.

“It took 10 minutes!”

The owner noted that the weight gain has been an issue since Zhuang Zhuang quit the service. They are currently trying to feed the dog less to help it shed the kilos and probably avoid the humiliation of a former police dog getting humiliated by a park bench.

ilyas@asiaone.com