Founder of MapleStory publisher Nexon Kim Jung-ju dies at 54

Kim Jung-ju, the founder of the Korean company Nexon and CEO of its holding company NXC, has died at the age of 54 on Feb 28, 2022. Nexon is the largest game company in South Korea as of the time of writing, and specialises in the MMORPG genre.

The company is behind nostalgic classics such as KartRider, Dungeon Fighter Online, and MapleStory. Kim was a pioneer in the genre, bringing one of the first MMORPGs, Nexus: The Kingdom of the Winds to market in 1996.

News of Kim’s passing came via The Korea Times, which was informed by an NXC spokesperson that Kim died while in the US. No specific cause of death was disclosed, but it’s noted that Kim “had been receiving treatment for depression, and we are sad that it seemed to have worsened recently”.

Beyond his influence on the online gaming landscape, Kim Jung-ju was also a huge Lego fan. In 2013, Kim acquired BrickLink, an online marketplace for Lego toys, which was then sold to The Lego Group in 2020.

According to My Little Brick Shop, Kim’s love for Lego led to him starting initiatives that cater specifically to Adult Fans Of Lego (AFOL), such as the BrickLink AFOL Designer Program, Sohobricks which offered builders cheaper options for bricks when building large sculptures, and more.

Kim’s involvement in both online games and brick-building speaks to his deep engagement with his passions and his rare sense of wonder.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.