Free basic Zoom accounts to get three more security features from May 9

Following the release of Zoom 5.0 with new security and privacy enhancements, Zoom is adding three more security features for free account users from 9 May.

In a blog post, Zoom shared that basic Zoom accounts will be updated with mandatory password requirement for all meetings and those using personal meeting IDs (PMI), waiting rooms for PMI and screen sharing privileges restricted to the host by default.

Zoom also released a list of best practices for using PMI such as disabling join before host, locking the meeting room after it has started, and muting participants on entry.

Since April, Zoom has given itself 90 days to fix privacy and security issues that plagued its video conferencing platform. With the recent and upcoming updates, it seems that the company is indeed addressing issues and potential loopholes proactively.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.