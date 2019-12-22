Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, Subway Surfers most downloaded mobile games of 2019

The top three most downloaded games of 2019 across both Android and iOS were followed by the hyper-casual Color Bump 3D, Fun Race 3D and Run Race 3D, according to industry analysis firm App Annie.

Barring any surprises over the last two weeks of 2019, the year's most downloaded and highest revenue mobile titles of the year have been revealed.

Battle royale titles Free Fire and PUBG Mobile — the first inspired by PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on PC and consoles, the second its official mobile conversion — were the year's top two most downloaded games.

Long-standing favourite Subway Surfers rounded out the top three.

Hyper-casual, super-accessible games Color Bump 3D, Fun Race 3D and Run Race 3D were released in March 2019, December 2018 and May 2019 and were mobile's 4th, 5th and 6th most downloaded titles.

Rounding out the multi-platform top ten were My Talking Tom 2, tile-matching interior decoration pursuit Homescapes, reaction puzzle Stack Ball and another computer and console to mobile conversion, action game Call of Duty: Mobile.

Stack Ball and Call of Duty: Mobile were likewise launched in 2019.

Of those, only PUBG Mobile featured in App Annie's 2019 ranking of games by consumer spending, placing tenth.

The highest-grossing title was fantasy role-playing game Fate/Grand Order, which was followed by Honor of Kings, Candy Crush Saga, Monster Strike, Lineage M, Pokémon Go, Fantasy Westward Journey, Clash of Clans and Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle.

Aside from PUBG Mobile, only Lineage M joined it in having been released in 2019.