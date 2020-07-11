Free games galore! July 2020 edition

Every geek loves free games to play every month. Be it PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and sometimes mobile (only the premium ones turned free), there are many free titles for consumers to dive into each month. We have gone out to compile a list for your harvesting pleasure.
This are the ones currently available right now:
Free for everyone
|Title
|Platform
|Availability Date
|Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure
|PC
|May 9 onwards
|Hue
|PC
|Jul 2 - 8
|Killing Floor 2
|PC
|Jul 9 - 15
|Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition
|PC
|Jul 9 -15
|Rabbids Coding
|PC
|Perpetual
|Sludge Life
|PC
|May 28 onwards
|The Escapists 2
|PC
|Jul 9 - 15
|Trackmania
|PC
|July 1 onwards
|27 Games on GOG.com
|PC
|Perpetual
Paid subscriptions
Twitch Prime (PC)
- Art of Fighting 2
- Blazing Star
- Dark Devotion
- Dear Esther
- Fatal Fury Special
- Grip: Combat Racing
- Kunai
- Mad Tracks
- PictoQuest
- Pulstar
- Reus
- Samurai Shodown II
- The King of Fighters 2000
- The King of Fighters 2002
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
PlayStation Plus (PlayStation 4)
- Erica
- NBA 2K20
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
Xbox Games With Gold (Xbox One / Xbox 360)
- Coffee Talk [XB1] – Jul 16 to Aug 15
- Dunk Lords [XB1] – Jul 16 to Aug 15
- Juju [X360] – Jul 16 - 31
- Saints Row 2 [X360] – Jul 1 - 15
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship [XB1] – Jul 1 - 31
Xbox Game Pass (PC / Xbox One)
- CrossCode [XB1] – Jul 9
- Fallout 76 [PC/XB1] – Jul 9
- Out of the Pack Baseball 21 [PC] – Jul 1
- Soulcalibur VI [XB1] – Jul 1
- Observation [PC/XB1]
- The Messenger [XB1]
- Streets of Rogue [XB1]
- Night Call [XB1]
- The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled [PC/XB1]
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind [XB1]
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 & 2.5 ReMIX [XB1]
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue [XB1]
- Battletech [PC]
- Dungeon of the Endless [PC/XB1]
- No Man’s Sky [PC/XB1]
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales [XB1]
- West of Dead [PC/XB1]
- Battlefleet Gothic Armada 2 [PC]
- Minecraft Dungeons [PC/XB1] – read our review
- Alan Wake [PC/XB1]
- Gears Tactics [PC] – read our review
- Streets of Rage 4 [PC/XB1] – read our review
- Moving Out [PC/XB1] – read our review
- Machinarium [PC]
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries [PC]
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [XB1]
- Halo 2: Anniversary [PC]
- Cities: Skylines [XB1/PC]
- DayZ [XB1]
- Pebbly Quest: The Crusades [PC]
- Final Fantasy IX [XB1]
