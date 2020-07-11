Free games galore! July 2020 edition

Every geek loves free games to play every month. Be it PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and sometimes mobile (only the premium ones turned free), there are many free titles for consumers to dive into each month. We have gone out to compile a list for your harvesting pleasure.

This are the ones currently available right now:

Free for everyone

Title Platform Availability Date Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure PC May 9 onwards Hue PC Jul 2 - 8 Killing Floor 2 PC Jul 9 - 15 Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition PC Jul 9 -15 Rabbids Coding PC Perpetual Sludge Life PC May 28 onwards The Escapists 2 PC Jul 9 - 15 Trackmania PC July 1 onwards 27 Games on GOG.com PC Perpetual

Paid subscriptions

Art of Fighting 2

Blazing Star

Dark Devotion

Dear Esther

Fatal Fury Special

Grip: Combat Racing

Kunai

Mad Tracks

PictoQuest

Pulstar

Reus

Samurai Shodown II

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil

Erica

NBA 2K20

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Coffee Talk [XB1] – Jul 16 to Aug 15

Dunk Lords [XB1] – Jul 16 to Aug 15

Juju [X360] – Jul 16 - 31

Saints Row 2 [X360] – Jul 1 - 15

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship [XB1] – Jul 1 - 31