Free Magic: The Gathering Arena codes to help you get the best start in game

If you’re like us and might have revisited Magic: The Gathering after a long absence due to Dungeons & Dragons, we’ve come to the right place.

While offline play is harder due to your friend’s busy schedules, there’s always a Planeswalker to be found online.

Magic: The Gathering Arena (know mostly as MTG Arena) is Wizards of the Coast’s attempt to digitize their game. While the learning curve is pretty gentle, the cards to build a viable deck might be lacking after the tutorial.

However, Wizards has been pretty generous in giving out digital card packs. So quickly grab these codes while they are still available!

The best way to do so is to access it via the MTG Arena app once you’ve signed in, find the store tab –

And enter the codes in the field here –

Code Reward Still Available as of PlayDND 3 D&D: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Booster Packs – Latest Aug 17, 2021 PlayRavnica 3 Guilds of Ravnica packs Aug 17, 2021 PLAYWARSPARK 3 War of the Spark packs Aug 17, 2021 PlayM20 3 Core Set 2020 packs Aug 17, 2021 PlayEldraine 3 Throne of Eldraine packs Aug 17, 2021 PlayTheros 3 Theros Beyond Death packs Aug 17, 2021 PlayIkoria 3 Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths packs Aug 17, 2021 PLAYM21 3 Core Set 2021 packs Aug 17, 2021 PlayZendikar 3 Zendikar Rising Booster Packs Aug 17, 2021 TryKaladesh 1 Kaladesh Remastered booster pack Aug 17, 2021 PlayKaldheim 3 Kaldheim Booster Packs Aug 17, 2021 PlayStrixhaven 3 Strixhaven: School of Mages Booster Packs Aug 17, 2021 ENLIGHTENME Narset, Parter of Veils (WAR) glass card style Aug 17, 2021 FOILFUNGUS Deathbloom Thallid (M19) card style Aug 17, 2021 INNERDEMON Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted (WAR) glass card style Aug 17, 2021 PARALLAXPOTION Revitalize (M19) card style Aug 17, 2021 OVERTHEMOON Arlinn, Voice of the Pack (WAR) glass card style Aug 17, 2021 SHIELDSUP Teyo, the Shieldmage (WAR) glass card style Aug 17, 2021 SHINYGOBLINPIRATE Fanatical Firebrand (M19) card style Aug 17, 2021 SPARKLEDRUID Druid of the Cowl (M19) card style Aug 17, 2021 SUPERSCRY Opt (M19) card style Aug 17, 2021 WRITTENINSTONE Nahiri, Storm of Stone (WAR) glass card style Aug 17, 2021 FNMATHOME Promo Pack with two cosmetics Aug 17, 2021 RockJocks Lorehold college card sleeves Aug 17, 2021 DebateDuelists Silverquill college card sleeves Aug 17, 2021 SwampPunks Witherbloom college card sleeves Aug 17, 2021 MathWhizzes Quandrix college card sleeves Aug 17, 2021 ArtClub Prismari college card sleeves Aug 17, 2021

The best time to use these codes would probably be after you’re done with the tutorial and once your first set of daily quests are completed. This way, you’d be able to maximize your card pool the moment you’ve hit a plateau.

If the digital side of things is not enough, we have a complete guide on how to start the physical game over here!

Good luck and have fun!

