Free Magic: The Gathering Arena codes to help you get the best start in game

If you’re like us and might have revisited Magic: The Gathering after a long absence due to Dungeons & Dragons, we’ve come to the right place.
While offline play is harder due to your friend’s busy schedules, there’s always a Planeswalker to be found online.
Magic: The Gathering Arena (know mostly as MTG Arena) is Wizards of the Coast’s attempt to digitize their game. While the learning curve is pretty gentle, the cards to build a viable deck might be lacking after the tutorial.
However, Wizards has been pretty generous in giving out digital card packs. So quickly grab these codes while they are still available!
The best way to do so is to access it via the MTG Arena app once you’ve signed in, find the store tab –
And enter the codes in the field here –
|Code
|Reward
|Still Available as of
|PlayDND
|3 D&D: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Booster Packs – Latest
|Aug 17, 2021
|PlayRavnica
|3 Guilds of Ravnica packs
|Aug 17, 2021
|PLAYWARSPARK
|3 War of the Spark packs
|Aug 17, 2021
|PlayM20
|3 Core Set 2020 packs
|Aug 17, 2021
|PlayEldraine
|3 Throne of Eldraine packs
|Aug 17, 2021
|PlayTheros
|3 Theros Beyond Death packs
|Aug 17, 2021
|PlayIkoria
|3 Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths packs
|Aug 17, 2021
|PLAYM21
|3 Core Set 2021 packs
|Aug 17, 2021
|PlayZendikar
|3 Zendikar Rising Booster Packs
|Aug 17, 2021
|TryKaladesh
|1 Kaladesh Remastered booster pack
|Aug 17, 2021
|PlayKaldheim
|3 Kaldheim Booster Packs
|Aug 17, 2021
|PlayStrixhaven
|3 Strixhaven: School of Mages Booster Packs
|Aug 17, 2021
|ENLIGHTENME
|Narset, Parter of Veils (WAR) glass card style
|Aug 17, 2021
|FOILFUNGUS
|Deathbloom Thallid (M19) card style
|Aug 17, 2021
|INNERDEMON
|Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted (WAR) glass card style
|Aug 17, 2021
|PARALLAXPOTION
|Revitalize (M19) card style
|Aug 17, 2021
|OVERTHEMOON
|Arlinn, Voice of the Pack (WAR) glass card style
|Aug 17, 2021
|SHIELDSUP
|Teyo, the Shieldmage (WAR) glass card style
|Aug 17, 2021
|SHINYGOBLINPIRATE
|Fanatical Firebrand (M19) card style
|Aug 17, 2021
|SPARKLEDRUID
|Druid of the Cowl (M19) card style
|Aug 17, 2021
|SUPERSCRY
|Opt (M19) card style
|Aug 17, 2021
|WRITTENINSTONE
|Nahiri, Storm of Stone (WAR) glass card style
|Aug 17, 2021
|FNMATHOME
|Promo Pack with two cosmetics
|Aug 17, 2021
|RockJocks
|Lorehold college card sleeves
|Aug 17, 2021
|DebateDuelists
|Silverquill college card sleeves
|Aug 17, 2021
|SwampPunks
|Witherbloom college card sleeves
|Aug 17, 2021
|MathWhizzes
|Quandrix college card sleeves
|Aug 17, 2021
|ArtClub
|Prismari college card sleeves
|Aug 17, 2021
The best time to use these codes would probably be after you’re done with the tutorial and once your first set of daily quests are completed. This way, you’d be able to maximize your card pool the moment you’ve hit a plateau.
If the digital side of things is not enough, we have a complete guide on how to start the physical game over here!
Good luck and have fun!
ALSO READ: Magic: The Gathering Adventures in the Forgotten Realms - how to get started for beginners
This article was first published in Geek Culture.