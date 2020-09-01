French-Malaysian TikToker effortlessly imitates Singaporean ah lians and aunties

Bow down and recognise your new TikTok queen: a wisecracking Malaysian lady of French and Chinese descent who can effortlessly code-switch between her usual American accent and the patois of Chinese Singaporeans.

Madeleine Breteche-Lo — a Lasalle graduate based in Singapore as a host, actress, and all-round artiste — has been putting out some pretty dank content on her TikTok account for some time, but her focus has been on dialect comedy lately.

In particular, the mannerisms of good ol’ Singaporean matriarchs. And they're actually damn accurate.

Having studied in Lasalle College of the Arts for a degree in musical theatre, perhaps it shouldn’t be that surprising that Madeleine is adept at taking on the characteristics of personas that should be familiar to both Singaporeans and Malaysians. Like riled-up Chinese ladies and hawker vendors, for example.

Of course, local issues and affairs make for good TikTok content too.

But truly, it's that fluid (and unexpected) code-switching that has garnered Madeleine hundreds of thousands of views and a whole throng of fans on TikTok.

