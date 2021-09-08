Fujifilm's new GFX50S II may be the most affordable medium format camera ever

Fujifilm has a new entry-level medium format camera. It's called the GFX50S II and it's the company's most affordable medium format camera yet.

We'll talk prices later. First, this camera comes with a 51.4-megapixel medium format sensor. For the uninitiated, Fujifilm's medium format sensor is about 1.7 times the size of a full-frame sensor.

The GFX50S II also features in-body five-axis image stabilisation that can provide up to 6.5 stops of shake reduction. The IBIS system can also be used to create a large ultra high-res 200-megapixel image.

PHOTO: Fujifilm

All of these are paired with the company's X-Processor 4 quad-core image processor. Fans of Fujifilm's filters will be happy to know that the GFX50S II comes with 19 film simulation modes which include the very popular "Classic Neg."

Unlike Fujifilm's newer medium format cameras, the GFX50S II uses a contrast-detect autofocusing system instead of the newer and faster phase-detect systems. Burst speed is therefore limited to 3fps.

Video is another area where compromises have been made to keep the GFX50S II's cost down. It is limited to just Full-HD recording at up to 30fps.

PHOTO: Fujifilm

The GFX50S II has a 0.5-inch OLED EVF with a resolution of 3.69 million dots. The rear LCD is 3.2 inches and has a resolution of 2.36 million dots.

Availability and pricing

Pre-orders have started and the Fujifilm GFX50S II is expected to be available in retail later this month. The GFX50S II body alone is $5,999. You can also opt for the camera and lens kit which adds the GF35-70mm F/4.5-5.6WR for $6,799.

Customers who pre-order between now and Sept 19 will also get special pre-order gifts that include a 256GB Toshia Exceria Pro UHS-II SD card, two pieces of NP-W235 batteries, one-year Fujifilm Prestige GFX membership, and a $200 GF lens voucher.

Customers who pre-order are also entitled to purchase an H Mount Adapter G for $299 (U.P. $1,199).

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.