A fully decked out Mac Pro will cost $73,939 in Singapore

PHOTO: Weibo/相机Beta
Kenny Yeo
Hardware Zone

Announced earlier this year at WWDC 2019, the Mac Pro is Apple's love letter to professionals.

It's crammed full of tech and the latest hardware and Apple even created a special display called the Pro Display XDR to go along with it.

Now, the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR are finally available in Singapore, and as you might have expected, they don't come cheap.

Prices of the Mac Pro start at S$8,699 while prices of the Pro Display XDR start at S$7,299.

However, there are options that you can spec these two devices with.

Now, if you opt for all the bells and whistles, which includes a crazy 28-core Xeon processor, a scarcely believable 1.5TB of memory, and the Afterburner card, the Mac Pro will cost an eye-watering S$73,939.

Here's a breakdown of the upgrades:

  • 2.5GHz 28-core Intel Xeon W processor - S$9,800
  • 1.5TB (12 x 128GB) DDR4 EEC memory - S$35,000
  • 2 x Radeon Pro Vega II Duo with 2 x 32GB HBM2 memory - S$15,120
  • 4TB SSD storage - S$1,960
  • Apple Afterburner card - S$2,800
  • Stainless steel frame with wheels - S$560
PHOTO: Hardware Zone.

As for the Pro Display XDR, that with the special nano-texture glass will cost an additional S$1,400, bringing its price up to S$8,699. The fancy Pro Stand is an additional S$1,399.

This means that if you opt for the ultimate configuration of the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR together, it's going to cost you — get ready for this — S$84,037.

If you have always dreamed of owning the ultimate Mac, we hope that you have either been saving up or you've been a very good boy or girl this year.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Apple Computers

