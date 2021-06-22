Funimation's Robotech Blu-ray remaster on pre-order now, starts streaming this fall

The popular anime series about towering mechas will soon be landing on Funimation in the United States. Japanese title Robotech is set to stream on the platform this fall, with plenty of massive robotic builds laying in wait.

While no exact date has been assigned to the anime’s arrival yet, what’s known is that Funimation will also be rolling out another offering to keep the fans happy. As we await the arrival of the anime classic, the Robotech Home Entertainment Collector’s Edition US$249.98 (S$336.26) has been made available for pre-order on the streamer.

PHOTO: Funimation

The package contains all 85 episodes of the series remastered for the first time on Blu-ray. It also includes a Variant Transforming Robotech of the VF-1S, a mecha piloted by series protagonist Roy Fokker, and a Variant Action Figure of Roy Fokker in the Pilot Uniform Variant Shade of Black, as well as a series of Robotech-embroidered patches.

Having made its television debut in the United States in 1985, Robotech was an adaptation of three unrelated anime shows about mechas — The Super Dimension Fortress Macross, Super Dimension Cavalry Southern Cross, and Genesis Climber Mospeada which were then edited to create a story that spans several generations long. Robotech is produced by Harmony Gold and Tatsunoko Productions.

PHOTO: Twitter/Funimation

The anime series has definitely maintained a cult following ever since its debut in the United States, with its success inspiring various films, comic books, and video games based on the show.

Now that the long-standing Macross and Robotech dispute has finally been resolved, the franchise managed to make its debut on the Nintendo Switch with the Robotech: The Macross Saga HD Edition.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.