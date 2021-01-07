Future MacBook may support wireless charging of other Apple devices

Apple may be exploring to introduce two-way charging or reverse charging on future MacBook models.

The US Patent and Trademark Office granted Apple two patents for two-way charging on a MacBook. Patent images show how several inductive charging coils can be placed on the chassis or lid cover of a MacBook to support wireless charging of multiple devices at the same time.

There is a catch though; the MacBook has to be charged via a power cord in order for it to wirelessly charge other Apple devices.

Huawei and Samsung have already introduced two-way charging on their smartphones, which can be used to charge other Qi-certified devices.

PHOTO: Patently Apple.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.