Future of mobility: Some wild rides spotted at tech show

In the not-too-distant future, you could ride one, two or three wheels... or maybe none at all.

Tech-inspired solutions for mobility - on land, air and water - featured prominently at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) last week.

Some innovators played with long-established ideas like the bicycle or scooter by adding artificial intelligence, electric power and other technologies.

With bold and striking designs, the new transportation gadgetry suggests a wild ride ahead.

Autonomous and shared vehicles intended to curb traffic and emissions were front and centre.

Swiss-based group Rinspeed showed its latest "modular mobility" vehicle Metrosnap, which is built on a skateboard-like chassis and looks like a futuristic minibus. Different components can be swapped in to accommodate passengers, deliveries or even a mobile retail outlet.

Germany's Bosch showed a similar autonomous shuttle bus-style vehicle that can offer "customised on-demand mobility".

Juergen Reers, a mobility analyst with Accenture, said people are looking for flexible solutions.

"People want something more than (transit) where they are tied to rigid schedules and pickup stations," he said.

Pedal power, with extras

Adaptations of the bicycle, infused with new tech for the connected generation, appeared at CES.

PHOTO: Wello

French startup Wello showed its open-sided, three-wheeled car-bike that relies on pedalling, electric power and solar panels on the roof, already in use by French postal services.

"It's taking the best from the bicycle and the best from the car," said Arnaud Chereau, co-founder of the group, which is based in Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean.

"It's 100 per cent sustainable because it produces energy from the solar panels." Also seen at the show was an off-road electric cargo bike from Sweden-based startup Cake, which riders can customise for various kinds of trips.

"You can commute to work, pick up your groceries and then grab your surfboard and head to the beach," Cake spokesman Garin Fons said of the two-wheeler.

Another electric-assisted tricycle concept from Italian startup Measy adds another dimension: A cargo bay for a small delivery robot that can be set free to bring goods inside buildings.

"This is a concept for multimobility," said Measy engineer Matta De Santis, demonstrating with a robot from fellow Italian startup Yape.

China-based Smacircle offered a simpler, lighter electric bicycle designed as two small, connected rings that fold up and fit a backpack or commuter case.

"If you take a train to work, you can use this for the first mile or last mile," said Smacircle's Darren Pike of the e-bike, which is only 53 centimetres high and weighs just over 10 kilos.