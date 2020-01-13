Future of mobility: Some wild rides spotted at tech show

Metrosnap, a 'modular mobility' vehicle, has different parts that can be swapped to accommodate passengers or deliveries.
PHOTO: Rinspeed
AFP

In the not-too-distant future, you could ride one, two or three wheels... or maybe none at all.

Tech-inspired solutions for mobility - on land, air and water - featured prominently at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) last week.

Some innovators played with long-established ideas like the bicycle or scooter by adding artificial intelligence, electric power and other technologies.

With bold and striking designs, the new transportation gadgetry suggests a wild ride ahead.

Autonomous and shared vehicles intended to curb traffic and emissions were front and centre.

Swiss-based group Rinspeed showed its latest "modular mobility" vehicle Metrosnap, which is built on a skateboard-like chassis and looks like a futuristic minibus. Different components can be swapped in to accommodate passengers, deliveries or even a mobile retail outlet.

Germany's Bosch showed a similar autonomous shuttle bus-style vehicle that can offer "customised on-demand mobility".

Juergen Reers, a mobility analyst with Accenture, said people are looking for flexible solutions.

"People want something more than (transit) where they are tied to rigid schedules and pickup stations," he said.

Pedal power, with extras

Adaptations of the bicycle, infused with new tech for the connected generation, appeared at CES.

PHOTO: Wello

French startup Wello showed its open-sided, three-wheeled car-bike that relies on pedalling, electric power and solar panels on the roof, already in use by French postal services.

"It's taking the best from the bicycle and the best from the car," said Arnaud Chereau, co-founder of the group, which is based in Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean.

"It's 100 per cent sustainable because it produces energy from the solar panels." Also seen at the show was an off-road electric cargo bike from Sweden-based startup Cake, which riders can customise for various kinds of trips.

"You can commute to work, pick up your groceries and then grab your surfboard and head to the beach," Cake spokesman Garin Fons said of the two-wheeler.

Another electric-assisted tricycle concept from Italian startup Measy adds another dimension: A cargo bay for a small delivery robot that can be set free to bring goods inside buildings.

"This is a concept for multimobility," said Measy engineer Matta De Santis, demonstrating with a robot from fellow Italian startup Yape.

China-based Smacircle offered a simpler, lighter electric bicycle designed as two small, connected rings that fold up and fit a backpack or commuter case.

"If you take a train to work, you can use this for the first mile or last mile," said Smacircle's Darren Pike of the e-bike, which is only 53 centimetres high and weighs just over 10 kilos.

Some models presented a more outlandish way to get from A to B.

Ninebot Segway, which makes personal transporters and scooters, unveiled its S-Pod, a self-balancing armchair designed for urban streets.

"We are looking at different solutions for urban mobility," said company spokesman Julie Tang.

According to Segway, the new personal transport pod can travel up to 39 kilometres an hour and is designed with intuitive controls to avoid tipping over.

New Zealand startup Manta5 presented its water bike, which also uses electricity.

The Manta5 hydrofoiler, with variable electric power assistance, is "a new category of water sport" that is quiet, environmentally friendly and allows you "to see directly into the water", spokesman Louis Wilks said.

Some CES exhibitors said the best way to cope with traffic on the ground is to rise above it.

Aeronext unveiled a scaled-down model of its "flying gondola" designed as a personal transporter. The gondola uses so-called "4D gravity" to keep the passenger compartment stable even during turbulence.

"This is the original technology. Conventional air mobility drones are not stable," said Keisuke Toji, chief executive of the group, which has offices in Japan and China.

South Korea's Hyundai meanwhile announced it would begin mass-producing flying cars for Uber, moving the idea of aerial robo-taxis closer to reality.

Putting it all together

The vast array of new transport options could lead to a more sustainable future, but only if coordinated, said Accenture's Mr Reers.

Hyundai proposed a network of hubs to connect various forms of personal and mass transit with stations for its drones.

Toyota said it would create a "woven city" in Japan, powered by hydrogen fuel cells, where it would test autonomous driving and related technologies.

At the moment, Mr Reers said cities have resisted new modes of transport like scooters because they don't fit into the ecosystem, highlighting the need for better planning.

"These new developments create huge opportunities to manage the system in a more sustainable way," he said.

More about
Digital Electric and hybrid vehicles Technology

TRENDING

Ringgit, oh ringgit
Ringgit, oh ringgit
A man of his word: Jay Chou settles bills for fans at Atlas bar
A man of his word: Jay Chou settles bills for fans at Atlas bar
Canadian officials accidentally push nuke alert to millions
Canadian officials accidentally push nuke alert to millions
Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan
Britain's Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
69-year-old dies in Cantonment Road accident: Second driver, a 44-year-old woman, arrested
69-year-old dies in Cantonment Road accident: Second driver, a 44-year-old woman, arrested
Woman taken to hospital after falling from 4th-floor flat in Whampoa Drive while collecting laundry
Woman taken to hospital after falling from 4th-floor flat in Whampoa Drive while collecting laundry
&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Wu Chun&#039;s 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Wu Chun's 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore
Thomas Ong to retire from showbiz after upcoming drama
Thomas Ong leaving showbiz to sell crystals
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a &#039;letdown&#039;
Foreign travel vlogger claims he received death threats from SIA staff after calling cabin crew service a 'letdown'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore&#039;s worst-rated hotels gets makeover
From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore's worst-rated hotels gets makeover
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Irvins&#039; new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes &amp; other deals this week
Irvins' new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes & other deals this week
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash

SERVICES