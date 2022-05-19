Future WhatsApp update will allow you to silently exit group chats

Leaving WhatsApp group chats will soon be less awkward.

WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is working on a feature that allows users to silently exit group chats. A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows that only the group admins and the user(s) leaving will be notified.

PHOTO: WABetaInfo

At the moment, WhatsApp will add a system notification in the group chat to inform everyone that someone has exited. In the future update, nobody except the group admin will know until he/she checks the list of participants.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.