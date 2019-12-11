Galaxy S11 could come in three sizes and have five variants

Reliable tipster @evleaks has some preliminary information on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 phones.

According to @evleaks, the Galaxy S11 will come in three screen sizes (6.2 or 6.4, 6.7 and 6.9-inches).

The smaller-sized models will be available in both LTE and 5G variants.

PHOTO: Tweet screengrab

Samsung is also reportedly ditching the conventional flat display panel for curved-edge displays on all 5 variants.

The Galaxy S11 is expected to be announced mid-to-late February 2020.

The Galaxy S11 is rumoured to come with a rear quad-camera setup which includes the 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX image sensor, a telephoto lens capable of 5X optical zoom and 3D sensing ToF module.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.