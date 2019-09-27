The Galaxy S11 may feature 108MP camera with 5x optical zoom

PHOTO: Twitter/wccftechdotcom
Irene Tham
Hardware Zone

Samsung is likely going to pack some advanced camera features for its Galaxy S11 phone next year.

According to Korean publication The Elec, industry sources claim the Galaxy S11 will be the first Samsung phone to support 5x optical zoom.

The Galaxy S11 is also said to be equipped with the 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX image sensor.

Aside from a rear quad-camera setup, there could be 3D sensing ToF modules on the Galaxy S11.

These rumoured camera upgrades could help Samsung catch up with rival phones from Huawei and Oppo which already offer 5x optical zoom.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

