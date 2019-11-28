Galaxy S11+ renders reveal a massive rear camera bump with 5 lenses

Tipster @OnLeaks and CashKaro have published purported renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11+.

Similar to earlier leaks on the Galaxy S11 and the Galaxy S11e, the Galaxy S11+ is seen with a display that has less curvature and a centred punch-hole camera.

As the biggest member of the family, the Galaxy S11+ is expected to sport a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display.

Its chassis is expected to measure 166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm. In comparsion, the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+ has a smaller footprint at 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm.

The Galaxy S11+ is also revealed to have a massive rear camera bump housing 5 lenses and 2 sensors.

Earlier rumours suggest that we are looking at a 108MP primary camera with 5x optical zoom and a 3D ToF sensor.

Render of Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus. PHOTO: CashKaro

This will reportedly allow the Galaxy S11+ to capture photos in QHD+ resolution and support 8K video recording.

