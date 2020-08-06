Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 unveiled at Samsung Unpacked 2020

Samsung just held its Unpacked live stream where it announced a slew of new products for 2020, including the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which comes with a 108MP-wide camera, and the Galaxy Tab S7+ that offers a 120Hz refresh rate for an ultra-smooth user experience.
Here is a look at the other three products announced during the latest Samsung Unpacked.PHOTO: Samsung
Galaxy Watch 3PHOTO: Samsung
The Galaxy Watch 3 blends the exquisite craftsmanship of a premium timepiece with a slew of health and wellness features to help users set users to set or manage their fitness goals, and take ownership of their health.
Some of the features the Galaxy Watch 3 comes with includes the Blood Oxygen feature which measures and tracks oxygen saturation over time, and the ability to measure the user’s blood pressure and electrocardiogram.
Should you have a fall, your location can also be sent immediately to a pre-designated contact so that help can be rendered as soon as possible.PHOTO: Samsung
The Galaxy Watch 3 also comes with over 120 home training programmes for those looking to stay fit while staying at home.
Depending on the model you purchase (Bluetooth, LTE or BT Titanium), the Galaxy Watch 3 will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Black. The smartwatch will be available in Singapore from August 21, 2020, and interested customers can pre-order at Samsung’s Online Store or Samsung’s official store on Lazada and Shopee.
|Model
|Size
|Retail Price
|Galaxy Watch 3 Bluetooth
|– 41mm– 45mm
|– $648– $698
|Galaxy Watch 3 LTE
|– 41mm– 45mm
|– $798– $848
|Galaxy Watch3 BT Titanium
|45mm
|$948
Galaxy Buds Live
The bean-like earbuds are Samsung’s newest Galaxy Buds Live which comes in a new ergonomic design designed to fit in your ears perfectly. It comes with bigger 12mm speakers as compared to the Galaxy Bud+ and features a bass duct to product deep and rich audio.
This way, you will be able to enjoy your music the way its artist intended.
It also comes with Active Noise Cancellation features that let you choose when you wish to tune in or out of the world around you. This way, you can enjoy your music and not miss the announcement for your stop at the subway.
The Galaxy Buds Live will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, and Mystic Black. The earbuds will be available in Singapore from August 21, 2020, and interested customers can pre-order at Samsung’s Online Store or Samsung’s official store on Lazada and Shopee at the recommended retail price of $288.
Galaxy Z Fold 2
Building on its new category of foldable mobile phones, Samsung has released the all-new Galaxy Z Fold 2. For the Z Fold 2, Samsung has listened to feedback given on their past two foldable devices and included the most requested upgrades and features to the new foldable smartphone.PHOTO: Samsung
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will combine the portability and flexibility of a smartphone with the screen size of a tablet for maximum productivity. It will also come with two edge-to-edge, near bezel-less Infinity-O displays.
The cover screen of the Z Fold 2 measures 6.2 inches while the bigger main screen is 7.6 inches.
The new Galaxy Z Fold 2 will come in two gorgeous colours: Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. More details on the availability of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be announced at a later date.
This article was first published in Geek Culture.