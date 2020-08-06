Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 unveiled at Samsung Unpacked 2020

Samsung just held its Unpacked live stream where it announced a slew of new products for 2020, including the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which comes with a 108MP-wide camera, and the Galaxy Tab S7+ that offers a 120Hz refresh rate for an ultra-smooth user experience.

Here is a look at the other three products announced during the latest Samsung Unpacked.

Galaxy Watch 3

PHOTO: SamsungPHOTO: Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 3 blends the exquisite craftsmanship of a premium timepiece with a slew of health and wellness features to help users set users to set or manage their fitness goals, and take ownership of their health.

Some of the features the Galaxy Watch 3 comes with includes the Blood Oxygen feature which measures and tracks oxygen saturation over time, and the ability to measure the user’s blood pressure and electrocardiogram.

Should you have a fall, your location can also be sent immediately to a pre-designated contact so that help can be rendered as soon as possible.

PHOTO: Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 3 also comes with over 120 home training programmes for those looking to stay fit while staying at home.

Depending on the model you purchase (Bluetooth, LTE or BT Titanium), the Galaxy Watch 3 will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Black. The smartwatch will be available in Singapore from August 21, 2020, and interested customers can pre-order at Samsung’s Online Store or Samsung’s official store on Lazada and Shopee.

Model Size Retail Price Galaxy Watch 3 Bluetooth – 41mm– 45mm – $648– $698 Galaxy Watch 3 LTE – 41mm– 45mm – $798– $848 Galaxy Watch3 BT Titanium 45mm $948

Galaxy Buds Live