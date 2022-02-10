Galaxy Watch4 update brings new watch faces, sleep coaching programme and more

Samsung will be rolling out a huge update for the Galaxy Watch4 series on Feb 10.

Galaxy Watch4 owners can personalise their watch face with additional colours and digital clock fronts. There are also new strap colours and materials (fabric and link bracelet).

Samsung adds a new sleep coaching program for users to develop better sleeping habits. After collecting seven days of sleep pattern and completing two sleep-related surveys, the program will automatically assign one of the 8 sleep symbol animals to represent the user's sleep type.

PHOTO: Samsung

The sleep coaching program will guide users through a four to five-week program that includes meditation guidance, checklists and sleep-related articles to help them improve their sleep quality.

Body composition insights will be available on the Galaxy Watch4 series thanks to Centr, a digital fitness program developed by Chris Hemsworth to help people transform their health, fitness and mindset. Galaxy Watch4 users enjoy a 30-day trial of Centr.

Fitness enthusiasts will love the new interval target feature. They can pre-set the duration, distance, and number of sets and the Galaxy Watch4 will guide them through a custom intensity training session with a mix of high and low-intensity workouts.

Other new features in the pipeline include streaming music over Wi-Fi or LYE from the YouTube Music app on the Galaxy Watch4, and Google Assistant support. These features will be available through another update in the coming months.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.