Game on: Nintendo opens Singapore office as part of Southeast Asia expansion

Japanese video game giant Nintendo is looking to level up its operations.

The company has opened a Singapore office with the aim of "accelerating [its] business in Southeast Asia", announced Nintendo on Monday (Sept 29).

It added that it is looking to establish a similar business unit in Thailand, but no specific announcements have been made as of yet.

Nintendo Singapore Pte Ltd was established on Sept 26. It is backed by $8 million in capital and will be headed by Takahiro Miura — who also manages Nintendo Korea.

The company is behind popular many popular video game series — such as Mario, Pokemon and Animal Crossing — as well as gaming consoles like the Gameboy and Switch.

Currently, Nintendo's games and consoles are distributed in Singapore by Maxsoft and Convergent Systems.

Nintendo has held various pop-up events in Singapore, with the most recent being at Jewel Changi Airport from April 25 to July 24 this year.

The pop-up store, the only one outside of Japan, offered over 150 new and exclusive-to-Singapore items. There were also Mario Kart-themed installations around Jewel during that period.

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com