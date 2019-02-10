Game Review: I tried romancing Colonel Sanders in a dating sim and it turned me off KFC forever

With a habit of breaking out from a normcore brand identity, KFC often takes its "finger-lickin' good" slogan to new extremes by creating weird concoctions, ranging from its line of KFC-scented candles to a chicken wings box that transforms into a drone.

In yet another addition to KFC's kooky campaigns, the fast-food chain released their take on a Japanese dating simulation game on Sep 24. It's appropriately titled I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger-Lickin' Good Dating Simulator (ILYCS).

In cased you haven't played one before, romances in dating simulations are, more often than not, just straightforward love stories with multiple endings. At the end of the day, we all love a happy ending after all. There's Mystic Messenger, a well-written mobile phone game that allows you to fall in love with a bunch of handsome dudes through a popular messaging app. There's also Hatoful Boyfriend, a parody of the niche genre that lets you seduce partners... who happen to be pigeons.