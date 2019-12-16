Gamers speedrun Crash Team Racing and Pokemon Sword/Shield in under 10 hours for charity

PHOTO: Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

’Tis the season for giving, and a group of local gamers are doing what they love for the greater good: raising funds for the Singapore branch of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. 

Lion Speedrunners Assembly (LSA) is a homegrown community of speedrunners — folks who play through and complete entire video games as fast as they humanly can. Think of it as a kind of racing event (in which records for fastest time completed can be set and broken), but involving video games. Dark Souls, Fallout 3, and other games that would typically take at least more than 10 hours have had folks speeding from the start screen to the end credits in less than an hour. 

The entertaining aspect of such feats make for great live-streamed videos, and the huge number of viewers has led to speedrunning marathons being held to raise money for charity. And the relatively niche phenomenon has been hugely successful too. The Games Done Quick speedrunning marathon live stream back in June in the US raised more than US$3 million (S$4.06 million) in a single week for Doctors Without Borders. 

This Christmas, LSA wants to replicate that spirit of giving over here with their own marathons. The fundraising event yesterday (Dec 15) has already seen the group completing both Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled and Pokemon Sword/Shield in less than 10 hours. For reference, it would typically take about eight hours to beat Crash Team Racing's story mode, while it would take 16 hours at least to blaze through the new Pokemon title without getting sidetracked by sidequests. 

After over nine hours and 40 minutes of blazing through the video games, they managed to garner nearly $500 for Make-A-Wish Singapore, the non-profit organisation that’ll help grant wishes of children with critical illnesses. It’s a worthy cause and one that still has a week more to go till the end of the campaign on Dec 24. 

LSA will be back with another speedrun for charity on their Twitch channel on Dec 20. Donate here if you’re feeling generous. 

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games Charity

SERVICES