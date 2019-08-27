Gamers take aim at Trump's criticism of virtual violence

Gamers at the industry's biggest fair in Europe have taken aim at US President Donald Trump's assertions that violence in videogames was partly to blame for recent mass shootings.

Experts and fans alike at the Gamescom trade fair in the German city of Cologne rejected the link between popular first-person shooter games and real-life massacres that have become tragically common especially in the United States.

"We must stop the glorification of violence in our society," Trump said after 31 people were killed in two separate back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, earlier this month.

"This includes the gruesome and grisly videogames that are now commonplace - it is too easy for troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence."