Games in July: F1, Digimon, and play as a cat in a post-apocalyptic future

July looks set to be the month for Nintendo Switch to shine, with a number of new titles coming for the portable console including the much-awaited latest entry in the Digimon franchise.

There is also a new F1 game for fans of the sport and a possible gem in Stray, an intriguing third-person adventure in which you explore a futuristic city through the eyes of a feline.

Here, the top video games in July worth checking out.

F1 22

PC, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, S|X

Release date: July 1

The latest F1 season is a new era for the sport, with redesigned cars built from the ground up. The same can be said for F1 22, with impressive reworked physics and artificial intelligence (AI) making the game feel more real.

No more story mode this year, but we are hoping the create-a-team and career mode make up for it.

AI: The Somnium Files - Nirvana Initiative

PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, S|X

Release date: July 8

Solve a bizarre series of half-body serial murders in this anime detective adventure game. As Mizuki and Ryuki, you can enter the dreams of suspects and key witnesses to uncover clues that will help your investigation.

The story is written by Kotaro Uchikoshi (Zero Escape series), so this game is your jam if you're a fan of sci-fi and plot twists - and that 2000 J-Lo movie, The Cell.

Stray

PC, PlayStation 4|5

Release date: July 19

Once in a blue moon, a video game comes along that looks to be one of the most interesting titles of the year. In Stray, you play a cat separated from its family in a neon post-apocalyptic future where robots have taken over.

Explore the dim-lit alleyways of this beautiful and detailed environment, and discover the reason why the world has become what it is as you help the stray reunite with its loved ones.

As Dusk Falls

PC, Xbox One, S|X

Release date: July 19

A game for those who love to binge-watch Netflix over the weekend, As Dusk Falls is an interactive drama that takes you through the lives of two families over 30 years, beginning with a robbery in 1998 Arizona.

You decide how the story unfolds through your choices, or you can play together with up to eight friends to vote the best path to take.

Live A Live

Nintendo Switch

Release date: July 22

Not to be confused with the anime title of the same name, this is a remake of the original 1994 RPG by famed director Takashi Tokita, known for his work on Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy IV.

The game's seven distinct stories are spread across various eras, from the Wild West to feudal Japan, which all tie together at the end.

Bear and Breakfast

PC, Nintendo Switch

Release date: July 28

In this super cute management sim, you play a bear named Hank trying to run a bed and breakfast in the woods. While you're building new furniture and trying to keep the guests happy, there is also a mystery lurking in the forest that could ruin your day.

Fans of Theme Hospital, this is one to watch.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Nintendo Switch

Release date: July 29

This real-time action JRPG has a few cool features, like switching freely between party members anytime, and "Interlinking" which allows characters to temporarily combine into an organic mecha called Ouroboros.

You still have time to play the original and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 before part three arrives end-July.

Digimon Survive

PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release date: July 29

The Digital Monsters are back! After surviving development limbo since it was announced four years ago, the first proper next-gen Digimon game is a tactical strategy + visual novel adventure.

Your choices not only influence the story but what your Digimon will Digivolve (transform) into. Make the wrong choice, and characters may be.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.