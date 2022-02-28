Games in March: Be a champion on the track and in the ring

We predicted that 2022 would be the year for games, and it looks like our forecast is on the right track, what with the recent announcement of Street Fighter 6 (with a bearded Ryu) as well as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Quaxley is ❤️) joining the list of great games coming later in the year.

The month of March has so many great video games in store that we're faced with the happiest of problems: Got enough time to play all meh?

Babylon’s Fall PC, Playstation 4|5

Release date: March 3

Will this be another great title from the makers of Bayonetta and NieR:Automata? This four-player co-op action RPG seems like it plays similarly to our other favourite co-op RPG Monster Hunter, but with a more dark-fantasy type setting. You and your friends aim to climb the tower named Ziggurat, beating big bad bosses along the way. It’s got the sharp crisp PlatinumGames-style combat, so fingers crossed this is going to be good.

Gran Turismo 7 Playstation 4|5

Release date: March 4

Top of our list this month is Gran Turismo 7. After two years of waiting, we’re finally getting the best racing sim on console.

If you’re a fan of racing, or imagine yourself as an F1 driver, or simply want to drool over realistically beautiful cars, this is the game for you. As for us, we can’t wait to spend hours skimming through the used car lot to unearth some rare beauties.

Triangle Strategy Nintendo Switch

Release date: March 4

Tomoya Asano, the producer of the acclaimed Bravely Default and Octopath Traveler, is the lead developer of this turn-based tactical RPG. One look at the trailer though, and I am getting plenty of Final Fantasy Tactics vibes. Swee leh, this could be the spiritual successor to one of the best tactical strategy RPGs ever made.

WWE 2K22 PC, Playstation 4|5, Xbox One, S|X

Release date: March 8

After the trainwreck that was WWE 2K20, it looks like the development team has rebuilt this series from the ground up. We’re big fans of pro wrestling, and we can’t wait to layeth the smacketh down - trailers and gameplay videos look very promising. Plus, we’re really looking forward to GM mode. Can’t wait to play as Dante Chen and help him become the WWE Champion.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin PC, Playstation 4|5, Xbox One, S|X

Release date: March 18

The things that come to mind when we think of Final Fantasy I: it’s really retro; you create your own characters; and if you take one step in the wrong destination, your party will be eaten alive by high-level monsters.

The folks at Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja probably took inspiration from the latter when making this "Dark Souls"-like reimagination of the first-ever "Final Fantasy".

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo Switch

Release date: March 25

Kirby is back and, for the first time, in glorious 3D! Control this cute pink blob in what seems to be a post-apocalyptic Earth called the Forgotten Land - think shopping malls swallowed by a forest, a Last of Us-esque world but one that doesn’t take itself seriously. If you’ve never played a Kirby game, here's something you should know: What makes Kirby unique is the ability to makan enemies and copy their powers.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland PC, Playstation 4|5, Xbox One, S|X

Release date: March 25

If you read the title of this game and didn’t watch the trailer, you'd probably think this was some kids' platforming game. Ok lah, this game is quite silly, but in a more adult-humour way. What else would you expect from the guys who made "Borderlands"? Top actors are also involved: Andy Samberg plays one of the heroes while Will Arnett voices the antagonist. This is going to be zany fun.

GhostWire: Tokyo PC, Playstation 5

Release date: March 25

In this action RPG, a “Thanos snap”-like event happens and many people in Tokyo disappear, replaced by a bunch of hantu. You play a detective investigating what is going on, but you’re also… possessed by a hantu that gives you special powers. If you’re not squeamish when it comes to horror, this could be a great game to play at midnight with bae.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.