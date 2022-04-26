Games in May: Control space marines, hone sniper skills and relive Pac-Man days

This month, F1 2022 has been announced for July (I raved a lot about last year’s edition) and Square Enix teased that Kingdom Hearts will get another sequel (I love this franchise but, please, let’s end it already). I’m feeling slightly overwhelmed by all thel releases and I'm starting to have a backlog of games - a happy problem!

And next month isn’t helping, with more new titles being added to this stellar year for gaming. Here’s what to expect in May 2022:

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

Available on: PC

Release date: May 5

Gamers are calling this "XCOM with Space Marines” and it’s hard not to see the resemblance with the turn-based tactics game. There is heavy emphasis on melee combat, and your psychic super soldiers get even stronger when you make instant kills or sever enemy limbs quickly. Confirm you feel godlike sia.

Tennis Manager 2022

Available on: PC

Release date: May 17

I am a huge fan of Football Manager and I am eagerly anticipating the upcoming F1 Manager later this year, so it is no surprise that I am waiting to try this title too.

As the “manager”, you recruit and train new tennis stars, manage their careers, and upgrade facilities with the ultimate goal of creating world champions. If you like management sims and enjoy being the boss, this should be on your Steam wish list.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong

Available on: PC, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, S|X, Nintendo Switch

Release date: May 19

This is the long-awaited sequel to "Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines". Play as three vampires in this story-driven game decided by the choices you make, helped by whether you decide to level-up your character’s intimidation, seduction, or stealth stats. Your interactions with other characters will have an impact on the narrative. It’s really like playing a Netflix drama.

Touken Ranbu Warriors

Available on: Nintendo Switch

Release date: May 24

Tbh, this is one game I never thought would come out in English – but I am happy for Touken Ranbu fans. The “Musou” series is the perfect playground for you sword-bois, as you hack and slash through thousands of enemies with your favourite characters. One bad note about this game is that there is no couch co-op – blasphemy for a “Musou” game. Hope that is fixed in a DLC (and add more characters too, please).

Sniper Elite 5

Available on: PC, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, S|X

Release date: May 26

Whether you were a commando during NS or not, here's a chance for you to live our your special-force dreams!

"Sniper Elite 5" transports you to 1944 France, where you're tasked with stopping a secret WWII Nazi project which could spell doom to the Allied forces. Developer Rebellion promises advanced gunplay mechanics - and you can even “invade” another player’s game to hunt them down.

My Time At Sandrock

Available on: PC

Release date: May 26

It’s been a long four years since developer Pathea’s first hit My Time At Portia was released. Their latest title transports you to a struggling desert city-state, as you’re tasked with restoring this place to its former glory.

Grow crops, assemble machinery, train your combat skills, and build friendships with other characters. Fans of "Stardew Valley", keep an eye out for this release.

Pac-Man Museum +

Available on: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release date: May 27

Go back in time and play 14 classics starring the yellow blob, even the original 1980s arcade hit. There’s also a customisable “arcade mode” where you can explore and design your own virtual arcade. Maybe this time I can finally break my personal best record of three Pac-Man stages before dying.

