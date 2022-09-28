Games in October: Overwatch 2, Bayonetta 3, Dragon Ball and Lego

What a month we had for video games news in September. The latest Nintendo Direct reveals of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Octopath Traveller II, and Pikmin 4, plus major leaks for Diablo IV and the much-awaited GTA VI. There’s also news of Suikoden I and II remasters out next year - can’t wait!

This month though, we have a mix of heavy hitters and interesting asymmetrical multiplayer games - a genre where two or more groups of players have different objectives and gameplay mechanics. These are our favs coming soon:

Overwatch 2

PC, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, X|S, Nintendo Switch

Release date: Oct 4

The game that kick-started the popularity of the “hero shooters” genre is back for a sequel, and it is now free-to-play (so expect many in-game purchases). The new game brings the 6v6 mayhem to a more comfortable 5v5, and features full cross-platform play. Time to jio all your friends for an all-night gaming sesh.

Lego Bricktales

PC, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, X|S, Nintendo Switch

Release date: Oct 12

Wow, a Lego game that has nothing to do with Star Wars? The premise is interesting, as it is fundamentally a puzzle game but you have the freedom to create unique Lego builds brick by brick to move the story forward - for example, building a throne for a king or a bridge to help a builder cross a river, or constructing your own theme park.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers



PC, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, X|S, Nintendo Switch

Release date: Oct 14

Probably your first thought reading this was, “Oh no, not another Dragon Ball game.”

But this new title is different, in that you’re not playing the heroes Goku or Vegeta. Instead, it is a 1v7 game where one person takes the role of the big bad guy (Cell, Frieza, or Buu), and the rest control one of the many non-powered characters trying to survive. It’s an interesting concept on a popular franchise, and we are looking forward to try this release.

A Plague Tale: Requiem



PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Release date: Oct 18

This action-adventure stealth video game is a sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence released back in 2019.

If you’ve played the original, the young brother Hugo will now be more controllable, and can help his sister Amicia on their search for a cure for Hugo’s blood disease. The south of France depicted in this game is dark, grim, and bigger than its first iteration, so you should be clocking more hours here.

Ghostbusters: Spirit Unleashed

PC, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, X|S

Release date: Oct 18

Just like Dragon Ball, this Ghostbusters title is another asymmetrical multiplayer game. This time, you have four players teaming up as the iconic hantu fighting squad, while another player (or an AI) goes around terrorising people and possessing objects. Both the team and ghosts are completely customisable, which is always a cool feature.

Gotham Knights



PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

Release date: Oct 21

Play as the DC heroes Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and the Red Hood in this action RPG as they aim to quell crime-filled Gotham City after the events of Batman’s death. Well, “death” lah as we all know he’s probably not really dead. You can also rope in a second player to help you through the story.

Bayonetta 3

Release date: Oct 28

You’re at work stressed AF, and you want to come home to some mindless fun. Bayonetta 3 is your panacea, as this game promises hack 'n’ slash bliss with beautiful visuals and massive destruction. It’s a non-stop thrill ride from developer Platinum Games, and a must-get for Nintendo Switch owners.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2



PC, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, X|S

Release date: Oct 28

Don’t be confused with the 2009 video game of the same name – this is the sequel to the Call of Duty reboot released three years ago.

The focus is on smaller-scale combat, and, as part of Task Force 141, you’re called in to combat a terrorist organisation and drug cartel. A game for big fans of the series, and those of you who want to relive your NS days. Hormat SAF!

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.