Gamescom 2021 remains a digital-only event

Just like last year, and the situation with Covid-19, Gamescom 2021 is going all digital once again. Although plans of having a digital/in-person hybrid event were in talks, organisers have decided to abandon the idea.

From a press release by the event organisers Koelnmesse and the German Games Industry Association (GAME), they’ve announced that this year’s Gamescom is “to be held exclusively online and free of charge for all fans.”

NO RETREAT, NO SURRENDER! 🚨 #gamescom2021 goes digital! Ready for an adventure? ➡️ gamescom epix will lead you on a special quest 🎉💯 Back again: gamescom: Opening Night Live with @geoffkeighley and our awesome shows. Statement: https://t.co/kV25mQWAJT pic.twitter.com/qBM5qiE8AP — gamescom (@gamescom) May 5, 2021

The decision for an all-digital event was made after extensive discussions with partners and exhibitors considering that too many companies are unable to participate in physical events due to the global crisis.

According to Oliver Freese, chief operating officer of Koelnmesse, “even though the hybrid concept was very well received by the partners, we had to recognize that Gamescom still comes too early for many companies in the industry due to the required planning reliability.”

PHOTO: Gamescom

Despite the event going online this year, the organisers assure that with sufficient lead time, they’ll be able to offer the gaming community an even stronger online event at the end of August 2021.

Whilst Gamescom 2021 might have gone fully virtual, this decision might affect Gamescom Asia that is scheduled to happen later this year.

Even though Gamescom 2020 went all-digital, Gamescom Asia 2020 had to be postponed to October 2021.

No updates have been released about the matter but hopefully, as more and more events go fully digital, we can expect Gamescom Asia to do the same.

Gamescom 2021 will kick off its opening night on Aug 25 and will run until Aug 27. For more information about the event, visit their official website.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.